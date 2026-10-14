You can ride BS7-compliant cars in India from 2029
What's the story
The Indian government plans to introduce Bharat Stage VII (BS-VII) emission standards for new cars and SUVs starting April 2029. The move is part of a broader strategy, with small goods delivery and pick-up vans expected to follow suit by April 2030, and heavy-duty vehicles by April 2031. The proposed guidelines have already been approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a senior government official said today.
Global alignment
Proposed standards to be in complete alignment with Euro 7
The new BS-VII norms will be in complete alignment with the European Euro 7 standards.
Draft notifications for these guidelines are expected to be released this week.
The proposed standards aim to tighten controls on harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter amid rising pollution levels in Indian cities.
Implementation strategy
Rollout of new standards to be done in 3 phases
The rollout of BS-VII will be done in three phases over a period of six years, from April 2029 to April 2035.
This phased approach is likely to give vehicle manufacturers and testing agencies enough time to implement the necessary technical and operational changes required under this new regime.
The proposed Indian standards are fully aligned with Euro 7 norms, which are also being implemented in phases starting November 2026 for light-duty vehicles and May 2028 for heavy-duty vehicles.
Expanded regulation
New framework will also cover non-exhaust sources of pollution
The new framework will also cover non-exhaust sources of pollution, such as brake wear and tire abrasion.
This would broaden the scope of emission regulation beyond pollutants directly released through vehicle exhaust systems.
The proposed standards will also strengthen emissions monitoring beyond controlled laboratory testing, to assess whether vehicles remain compliant under real-world driving conditions throughout their operational life.