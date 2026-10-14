Kawasaki Versys 900 breaks cover as a powerful adventure tourer
What's the story
Kawasaki has unveiled its latest middleweight adventure tourer, the all-new Versys 900. The motorcycle sits between the existing Versys 650 and Versys 1100 models in Kawasaki's lineup. In the UK, the standard variant is priced at £10,899, while the SE variant costs £11,799. The launch details for India are yet to be announced.
Performance
The motorcycle draws power from a 948cc inline-four engine
The standard Versys 900 comes in black and white color options, while the SE variant is offered in red/grey and green/black schemes.
The motorcycle is powered by a 948cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine from the Z900 range.
It churns out an impressive 120hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 97.3Nm at a peak of 8,000rpm.
This powertrain is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard equipment.
Tech specs
It gets radar-based adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning
The Versys 900 comes with multiple riding modes, adjustable power settings, traction control, and cornering ABS.
All these systems are controlled by an inertial measurement unit (IMU) via Kawasaki's Cornering Management Function.
The bike also features a five-inch color TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
Other advanced features include radar-based adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning and rear blind-spot detection.
Design
It features a steel trellis frame, Metzeler Roadtec 01 tires
The Versys 900 is built on a steel trellis frame and features 43mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock with rebound/preload adjustment.
It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with Metzeler Roadtec 01 tires.
Braking duties are performed by twin front disks with four-piston radial-mount calipers, supported by cornering ABS.
The bike also comes with a seven-position adjustable windscreen and an adjustable seat height between 825mm and 845mm.
Features
SE variant offers more comfort with heated grips
The SE variant of the Versys 900 comes with LED fog lamps, heated grips, hand guards, a radiator guard, a lower engine cowl, frame protectors, and a center stand as standard.
Both variants share the same engine, chassis, suspension system, brakes, TFT display, and radar-based safety systems.
Optional accessories include 32-liter panniers and a 47-liter top box for added convenience during long rides.