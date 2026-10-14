Kawasaki Versys 900 breaks cover as a powerful adventure tourer

The standard Versys 900 comes in black and white color options, while the SE variant is offered in red/grey and green/black schemes.

The motorcycle is powered by a 948cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine from the Z900 range.

It churns out an impressive 120hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 97.3Nm at a peak of 8,000rpm.

This powertrain is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard equipment.