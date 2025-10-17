2026 Kawasaki Z900 launched at ₹10L: Check top features

The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 retains the same engine as its predecessor, a 948cc inline-four unit. It produces 125hp and 98.6Nm of torque. The bike also comes with a six-speed gearbox and bidirectional quickshifter. Other features include a five-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, IMU-based traction and wheelie control, and four riding modes, all introduced with the 2025 update.

Cost implications

Price hike is likely due to revised GST structure

The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around ₹47,000 more than the previous model. This price hike is likely due to the revised GST structure that has increased costs for motorcycles over 350cc. Despite this increase, the new model remains under the psychological barrier of ₹10 lakh, making it an attractive option for buyers in India.