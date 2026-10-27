Defender 110 gets ₹34L cheaper after local assembly
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has started local assembly of its popular Defender 110 model in India. The move comes through the completely knocked down (CKD) route and applies to the X-Dynamic HSE trim of the Defender 110. This particular variant is offered with three engine options: a 3-liter diesel (D350), a 3-liter petrol (P400), and a smaller 2-liter petrol (P300).
Sales impact
Defender was JLR India's top-selling model in FY2026
The Defender, which was earlier sold in India as a completely imported unit, was JLR India's top-selling model in FY2026.
The local assembly of the Defender 110 is expected to further boost its sales.
In addition to the Defender, some variants of Range Rover, Sport, Velar, Evoque, and Discovery Sport models are also locally assembled in India.
Manufacturing details
Prices for Defender 110 start at ₹99 lakh
The India-manufactured Defender 110 will be available in three engine options, with prices starting at ₹99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Deliveries are set to start on November 15.
Notably, this makes India the first country outside Europe to manufacture the SUV locally.
Feature upgrades
What is new?
The locally manufactured 2-liter petrol variant of the Defender 110 gets equipment worth up to ₹6.5 lakh that was previously optional on imported CBU models.
The additions include Terrain Response 2, adaptive off-road cruise control, electronic air suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, Wade Sensing, and three-zone climate control among others.
It also comes with manual third-row seats, a refrigerator compartment and an air-quality sensor.
Facility overview
Local assembly to reduce waiting periods
Established with Tata Motors in 2011, JLR's Pune facility was its first manufacturing site outside of the UK. It has produced 10 models for India so far.
Global production of Defender OCTA, Defender 90, and Defender 130 will continue at JLR's plant in Nitra, Slovakia.
The local assembly is expected to reduce waiting periods for customers looking to buy a new Land Rover SUV.