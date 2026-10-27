iPad mini with OLED display, faster chip launched at ₹82,900

The new iPad mini's 8.5-inch OLED panel promises deeper blacks, more vivid colors, and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

It also offers peak brightness of up to 1,200-nits, more than double that of the previous generation.

The tablet is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process technology.

It promises up to 60% faster multithreaded CPU performance and up to 4.5x faster AI performance compared to its predecessor.