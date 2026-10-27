iPad mini with OLED display, faster chip launched at ₹82,900
What's the story
Apple has launched the new iPad mini, bringing a host of upgrades to the compact tablet. The new model features a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with thinner bezels, Apple's A20 Pro chip for improved performance, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The base 128GB model is priced at ₹82,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and ₹1,00,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular variant in India.
Upgrades
New display promises more vivid colors
The new iPad mini's 8.5-inch OLED panel promises deeper blacks, more vivid colors, and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.
It also offers peak brightness of up to 1,200-nits, more than double that of the previous generation.
The tablet is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process technology.
It promises up to 60% faster multithreaded CPU performance and up to 4.5x faster AI performance compared to its predecessor.
Enhancements
Improved cameras and audio experience
The new iPad mini sports a 12MP Center Stage front camera, now located on the landscape edge for better video calls.
The rear 12MP camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps with an Adaptive True Tone flash.
Audio has also been improved with Apple's Acoustic Display system that uses custom speakers for louder sound and stronger bass.
Connectivity
Connectivity features of the new iPad mini
The new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread via Apple's N1 wireless networking chip.
Cellular models come with the C2 modem for up to 50% faster cellular data speeds.
The tablet runs on iPadOS 27 and supports Apple's next-generation Apple Intelligence features as well as an updated version of Siri's AI capabilities.
Launch details
Pre-orders for the tablet will begin tomorrow
Pre-orders for the new iPad mini will begin on October 28 at 10:40pm IST via Apple India website and Apple Store app. It will be available starting November 6.
The tablet comes in Midnight and Starlight colors with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
A new TechWoven Smart Folio accessory for the device has also been announced at ₹8,500.