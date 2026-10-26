La Liga, Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico: Stats
What's the story
Real Madrid earned a 2-1 win over FC Barcelona in Matchweek 10 of La Liga 2026-27 season. Kylian Mbappe handed Los Blancos the lead in the 41st minute. However, Raphinha canceled out Real's lead by scoring in the 61st minute for Barca from a Pedri assist. Mbappe then scored again in the 87th minute to hand Barcelona their first defeat in the league this season.
Information
El Clasico: Here's the H2H record
In 193 La Liga matches between the two sides, Real have won 81 compared to Barca's 77. Meanwhile, 35 games have been drawn. Across all competitions, Real lead Barca 107-106 in terms of win-loss record from 265 games with 52 matches drawn.
Mbappe
Record-breaking Mbappe reaches 100 goals for Real Madrid
Mbappe has now scored five goals in two visits to Barcelona as a Real Madrid player, as per Opta.
He has now scored the most goals away from home against Barcelona since the 2013-14 season, surpassing the four scored by Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mbappe has bagged 11 goals and 2 assists from 10 La Liga matches this season.
Overall, he has scored 100 goals for Real from 116 matches across competitions, including 67 in La Liga.
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Raphina equals Messi with this record in La Liga
Raphinha scored his 13th league goal this season from 9 matches (A3). He now owns the joint 2nd-most goals in the first nine matches of a season in La Liga in the 21st century. Raphinha equaled Lionel Messi in 2012-13with only Ronaldo (17) in 2014-15 ahead.
Record
Jose Mourinho flexes his muscles
As per Opta, Jose Mourinho has not lost any of his last six matches with Real against Barcelona in all competitions (4W 2D).
Only two Real coaches have remained unbeaten in seven or more El Clasico duels throughout history: Miguel Muñoz between 1962 and 1965 (7P 7W) and Vicente del Bosque between 2001 and 2003 (7P 2W 5D).
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A look at the points table
After 10 matches, Barca are atop with 27 points on board (W9 L1). Barca are the 1st side to score 40 league goals this season. Meanwhile, Real are 3rd with 24 points collected (W8 L2). Atletico Madrid are placed 2nd and are a point above Real.
Summary
Summary of Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Real took the lead through Mbappe, who scored after Gerard Martin deflected a cross into his path.
There was also some controversy before Raphinha's equalizer as Joao Cancelo escaped punishment for stamping on Yan Diomande's calf.
Barcelona equalized through Raphinha's strike, who beat goalkeeper Lunin.
The hosts pushed for a winner with Lamine Yamal coming close but missed the target narrowly.
The decisive moment came in the 87th minute, when Eduardo Camavinga cut back a pass to Mbappe after some brilliant footwork from Jude Bellingham.
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Mbappe goes past Messi
As per Opta, Mbappe has scored eight goals in seven appearances for Real against Barcelona across all competitions. This is the highest tally by any player in their first seven El Clasico appearances in the 21st century, surpassing Messi's six goals.