La Liga, Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico: Stats

Mbappe has now scored five goals in two visits to Barcelona as a Real Madrid player, as per Opta.

He has now scored the most goals away from home against Barcelona since the 2013-14 season, surpassing the four scored by Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe has bagged 11 goals and 2 assists from 10 La Liga matches this season.

Overall, he has scored 100 goals for Real from 116 matches across competitions, including 67 in La Liga.