How Shikhar Dhawan became India's big-tournament specialist
What's the story
Shikhar Dhawan built his reputation as a batter who thrived when the stakes were highest. From his memorable ICC Champions Trophy performances to his contributions in World Cups, the left-hander repeatedly gave India strong starts on major occasions. His fearless strokeplay, ability to dominate bowling attacks and knack for producing decisive innings made him a valuable asset.
#1
An average of 90.75 in 2013 Champions Trophy
Dhawan announced himself as a major-tournament performer during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England.
Opening alongside Rohit Sharma, he finished as the competition's leading run-scorer with 363 runs in five matches and averaged 90.75.
His two centuries and a half-century helped India remain unbeaten throughout the tournament.
Dhawan also received the Player of the Tournament award as India lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni.
#2
World Cup 2015: Delivering against strong opponents
Dhawan carried his impressive form into the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
He accumulated 412 runs in eight matches at 51.50 (100s: 2, 50s: 1). He was India's top run-scorer.
His century against South Africa proved particularly significant, helping India secure a convincing victory.
He also scored a match-winning 73 runs versus Pakistan before that. He also scored 45 in the semi-final versus Australia in India's defeat.
#3
Champions Trophy 2017: Proving it was no one-off
Four years after his breakthrough, Dhawan demonstrated that his Champions Trophy success was no coincidence.
He topped the scoring charts again, finishing the 2017 edition with 338 runs at 67.60 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
His century against Sri Lanka showcased his capacity to dominate opposition attacks, while his consistency throughout the group stage helped India reach the final.
Although Pakistan won the title, Dhawan's individual performance reinforced his standing as a big-tournament specialist.
#4
2019 WC: A century and then subsequent series-ending thumb injury
Dhawan began the 2019 ODI World Cup with 8 runs against South Africa before hammering a crucial century against Australia, scoring 117 off 109 deliveries.
His innings helped India register a strong total and secure victory over the defending champions.
However, a thumb injury sustained during the match ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament.
Conclusion
Dhawan will be remembered as a big-tourney player
Dhawan's success rested on more than an aggressive approach.
He combined attacking intent with the patience required to build substantial innings, allowing him to put opposition bowlers under pressure during the opening overs.
His partnerships with Rohit also gave India a dependable platform in limited-overs cricket.
Crucially, Dhawan often produced his best performances on major occasions, turning strong starts into match-defining contributions.