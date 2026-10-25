3 match-winning knocks of Tilak Varma for India in T20Is
What's the story
India staged a remarkable comeback from a precarious 70 for 5 to chase down New Zealand's target of 181 runs with one ball to spare in the second T20I in Christchurch. Tilak Varma's unbeaten half-century and Naman Dhir's quick-fire innings were instrumental in India's victory. The 23-year-old Varma showed his prowess once again. Here we decode 3 match-winning knocks of Varma for India (T20Is).
#1
51* versus New Zealand, Christchurch (2026)
With India in dire need of a hero, Varma stepped up to the plate.
He played a brilliant knock of 51* off just 26 balls, hitting six fours and a six.
Nitish Kumar Reddy also played an unbeaten cameo of 26 runs off 13 balls.
Together, they guided India home at 181/6 in 19.5 overs, sealing a thrilling four-wicket win.
#2
49* versus West Indies, Providence (2023)
Varma made his T20I debut in August 2023 against West Indies.
He impressed in the 5-match series and in the 3rd encounter, he came out delivering the goods, scoring 49* and helping India win.
WI managed 159/5 in 20 overs and in response, India were 34/2 when Varma walked in.
He added an 87-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav before seeing India home (164/3).
#3
120* versus South Africa, Johannesburg (2024)
Varma smashed an unbeaten 120 off 47 balls (9 fours, 10 sixes) against South Africa in the fourth T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15, 2024.
India scored 283/1 in 20 overs with Sanju Samson managing 109 off 56 balls.
Setting up a massive 284-run target, India were too good for the hosts, who folded for 148.