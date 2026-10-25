3 match-winning knocks of Tilak Varma for India in T20Is

With India in dire need of a hero, Varma stepped up to the plate.

He played a brilliant knock of 51* off just 26 balls, hitting six fours and a six.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also played an unbeaten cameo of 26 runs off 13 balls.

Together, they guided India home at 181/6 in 19.5 overs, sealing a thrilling four-wicket win.