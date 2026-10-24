Tilak Varma slams his maiden T20I half-century versus NZ: Stats
What's the story
India staged a remarkable comeback from a precarious 70 for 5 to chase down New Zealand's target of 181 runs with one ball to spare in the second T20I in Christchurch. Tilak Varma's unbeaten half-century and Naman Dhir's quick-fire innings were instrumental in India's victory. The former scored 51* as the Men in Blue prevailed on the penultimate ball of the game. Here are the key stats.
Batting collapse
India's chase gets tricky
New Zealand posted a competitive total of 180/5 in their 20 overs, with Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) leading the charge.
In response, the visitors were reduced to 70/5 before Tilak and Dhir put up a fight.
The latter scored a quick-fire 17-ball 31 in the 42-run partnership before going down as Mitchell Santner's fourth victim.
The Kiwi skipper's brilliance left India struggling at 112/6 in the 15th over, with 68 runs needed off the last five overs.
Match turnaround
Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy shine for India
With India in dire need of a hero, Tilak stepped up to the plate. He played a brilliant knock of 51 off just 26 balls, hitting six fours and a six.
Nitish Kumar Reddy also played an unbeaten cameo of 26 runs off 13 balls.
Together, they guided India home at 181/6 in 19.5 overs, sealing a thrilling four-wicket win to put India 2-0 up in the five-match affair.
Stats
A look at Tilak's stats
The left-handed batter has now raced to 1,898 runs across 72 T20Is at a strike rate of 147.47, as per Cricinfo.
Tilak's average is also an impressive 44.13.
His tally now includes 13 scores of 50 or more (2 tons).
The southpaw scored his maiden fifty across three outings against the Kiwis.
Overall, the youngster has completed 5,166 runs across 180 T20s at 40-plus (50s: 31, 100s: 5).