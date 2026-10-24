Tilak Varma slams his maiden T20I half-century versus NZ: Stats 

New Zealand posted a competitive total of 180/5 in their 20 overs, with Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) leading the charge.

In response, the visitors were reduced to 70/5 before Tilak and Dhir put up a fight.

The latter scored a quick-fire 17-ball 31 in the 42-run partnership before going down as Mitchell Santner's fourth victim.

The Kiwi skipper's brilliance left India struggling at 112/6 in the 15th over, with 68 runs needed off the last five overs.