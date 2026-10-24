2nd T20I: Tilak powers India to thrilling win over NZ

The New Zealand innings got off to a poor start with Arshdeep Singh dismissing Tim Seifert for seven in the second over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then removed Daryl Mitchell for six, leaving the hosts struggling at 18/2.

Finn Allen tried to counterattack but was dismissed by Prince Yadav for 16 off 14 balls.

While the Kiwis looked in all sorts of trouble at 41/3, Phillips and Jacobs steadied the innings with a vital fourth-wicket partnership of 116 runs off just 76 balls.