Arshdeep Singh shatters this T20I record of Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Details 

Arshdeep's wickets in the ongoing calendar year have now taken his tally to 38, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's previous record of 37 wickets in 2022.

Arshdeep has played a total of 29 T20Is for India this year, with his average being 24.78, as per Cricinfo.

His economy rate has been on the higher side (9.25). The left-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the format this year.

Arshdeep's tally also includes the only five-wicket haul of his T20I career.