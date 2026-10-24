Arshdeep Singh shatters this T20I record of Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Details
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh has become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is in a calendar year. The record was previously held by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had taken 37 wickets in 2022. Arshdeep achieved this feat during the second match of the ongoing series against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. He dismissed Kiwi opener Tim Seifert in his first over and Glenn Phillips later on.
Record-breaking performance
Most T20I wickets for India in a calendar year
Arshdeep's wickets in the ongoing calendar year have now taken his tally to 38, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's previous record of 37 wickets in 2022.
Arshdeep has played a total of 29 T20Is for India this year, with his average being 24.78, as per Cricinfo.
His economy rate has been on the higher side (9.25). The left-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the format this year.
Arshdeep's tally also includes the only five-wicket haul of his T20I career.
Spell
A fine spell from Arshdeep
India were off to a fine start in the game with Arshdeep trapping the dangerous Seifert for seven in the second over.
The star pacer then broke a 116-run stand between Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) by trapping the former.
As India pulled things back in the end overs, the Kiwis finished at 180/5.
Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2/33 in four overs.
Stats
Most T20I wickets for India
With this spell, Arshdeep has raced to 148 wickets from 101 T20Is at an incredible average of 20.41.
His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and an economy rate of 8.65.
The left-arm pacer is in line to become the first Indian to claim 150 T20I scalps.
20 of his wickets have come in 12 games against the Kiwis at 20.90 (ER: 9.50).
This includes his only fifer.