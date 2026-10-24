Abhishek Sharma goes past 1,000 T20I runs in 2026: Stats
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma has added yet another feather to his cap by becoming the third Indian cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in a calendar year. He achieved this milestone during the second T20I match against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. The talented batsman needed just 15 runs to reach the landmark and did it in style, scoring them off just seven balls. Abhishek ended up scoring a 21-ball 27, hitting three fours and a six.
Record holders
Abhishek joins elite company
With this achievement, Abhishek has joined an elite club of Indian cricketers who have scored 1,000 runs in a calendar year, as per Cricinfo.
The first two members of this exclusive group are Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.
While Suryakumar achieved the feat in 2022 with 1,164 runs from 31 matches, Ishan followed suit in 2026 with a tally of 1,159 runs from 35 matches.
Performance stats
Abhishek's stellar T20I record in 2026
As of the second T20I against New Zealand, Abhishek has played 36 T20Is in 2026.
He has now raced to a total of 1,012 runs at an average of 28.91 and a strike rate of 199.60.
The batsman has also hit one century, eight half-centuries, and 74 sixes this year.
No other batter besides him and Kishan has managed even 900 runs this year.
Stats
Here are his T20I stats
Earlier this month, Abhishek became just the sixth Indian to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket.
Across 69 games, the batter has now raced to 2,127 runs at an average of 32.22.
He already has three tons and 14 half-centuries.
Abhishek's strike rate of 193.36 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.