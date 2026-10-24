Abhishek Sharma goes past 1,000 T20I runs in 2026: Stats 

With this achievement, Abhishek has joined an elite club of Indian cricketers who have scored 1,000 runs in a calendar year, as per Cricinfo.

The first two members of this exclusive group are Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

While Suryakumar achieved the feat in 2022 with 1,164 runs from 31 matches, Ishan followed suit in 2026 with a tally of 1,159 runs from 35 matches.