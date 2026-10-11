Abhishek Sharma races past 2,000 T20I runs: Key stats
What's the story
Swashbuckling Indian opener Abhishek Sharma raced past 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. The southpaw got to the feat with his 33rd run in the 3rd T20I against the West Indies at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Sunday. Abhishek ended up managing a 30-ball 69. He slammed six fours and five sixes. He added 108 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Ishan Kishan. Here's more.
Information
Abhishek hammers an 18-ball fifty
Abhishek, who scored 21 and 20 in the 1st two matches, was at his finest in this clash. India lost Sanju Samson early on before Kishan joined Abhishek. Notably, he completed an 18-ball fifty inside the powerplay. In the 10th over, he was dismissed by Shamar Springer.
Feat
14th fifty from Abhishek's blade
As per Cricinfo, Abhishek took 65 games to complete 2,000 runs in T20Is (now 2,036).
Abhishek's strike rate of 195.95 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.
His average is also a fine 32.83. Abhishek already has three tons and 14 half-centuries.
He overall became just the sixth Indian with 2,000 T20I runs.
Sixes
Abhishek owns these T20I feats
2,012 of Abhishek's T20I runs have come as an opener. Only Rohit Sharma (3,750) has scored more in this regard.
The former's tally of 135-plus T20I sixes is only third to Rohit (205) and Suryakumar Yadav (179) among Indians.
Last month, Abhishek struck the fastest T20I hundred by a Full Member team batter, off 30 balls versus Afghanistan.
His 54-ball 135 against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium remains the highest individual T20I score by an Indian.
Records
Joint third-fastest fifty against West Indies
As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek now owns the joint third-fastest fifty against West Indies (18 balls). He equaled David Warner and Colin Munro.
Fastest T20I fifties vs West Indies
15 - Quinton de Kock, Centurion, 2023
16 - Tim David, Basseterre, 2025
18 - David Warner, Sydney, 2010
18 - Colin Munro, Mount Maunganui, 2018
18 - Abhishek Sharma, Indore, 2026
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50th fifty-plus score for Abhishek in 20 overs cricket
Abhishek now owns 6,402 runs overall in the 20-over format. From 215 matches, he averages 33. He registered his 40th fifty (100s: 10). As per Cricinfo, Abhishek also completed 600 fours. He has also smoked 412 sixes.