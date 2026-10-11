Abhishek Sharma races past 2,000 T20I runs: Key stats 

As per Cricinfo, Abhishek took 65 games to complete 2,000 runs in T20Is (now 2,036).

Abhishek's strike rate of 195.95 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.

His average is also a fine 32.83. Abhishek already has three tons and 14 half-centuries.

He overall became just the sixth Indian with 2,000 T20I runs.