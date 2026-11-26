In a recent interview with Inverse, Avatar producer Rae Sanchini revealed that the release date for Avatar 4, currently set three years down the line, is "tentative."

He explained this was due to the need for restructuring production plans and scaling up to meet the demands of future installments.

The restructuring also involves Disney's push to reduce the high costs associated with producing these films. Avatar 3 couldn't cross the $1.5 billion mark, after Avatar 2's $2.3 billion haul.