Huawei found guilty of stealing US trade secrets
What's the story
A federal jury in New York has found Chinese tech giant Huawei guilty of stealing US trade secrets. The verdict marks the end of a long-running legal battle that accused Huawei of stealing source code and proprietary technology from multiple companies, including T-Mobile, Cisco, and Motorola. The Department of Justice (DOJ) had indicted Huawei in 2018 after the company's CFO Wanzhou Meng was arrested on fraud charges.
Indictment details
Indictment against Meng was dismissed later
The indictment against Meng was dismissed later, but she accepted misleading banks about Huawei's business in Iran as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.
The US government had blacklisted Huawei in 2019 over national security concerns.
The jury found Huawei guilty on 10 out of 12 criminal counts including money laundering, violating US sanctions, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the US.
Sentencing details
Huawei was acquitted of criminal racketeering conspiracy charges
Huawei was acquitted of criminal racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges.
Its sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2027, where it could face "financial penalties including criminal fines, forfeiture, and restitution," the DOJ said.
Tysen A Duva, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ's Criminal Division said in a statement that "for over two decades, Huawei built its global empire on a foundation of fraud, theft, and deception."
Appeal intentions
Huawei plans to appeal the decision
In response to the verdict, a Huawei spokesperson said the charges are "without legal or factual merit" and that it plans to appeal the decision.
The company was convicted of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud but acquitted of criminal racketeering conspiracy charges.
This case is separate from a previous one involving Meng, who was arrested in Canada on US fraud charges but later returned home in a prisoner swap that freed two Canadians held by China.
Business impact
Verdict's impact on Huawei's business prospects remains uncertain
Despite being banned from selling equipment to US carriers over security concerns, Huawei continues to do well in other markets.
The company sells smartphones and telecom gear globally and has even ventured into chipmaking amid the AI boom.
However, it remains to be seen how this verdict will affect Huawei's future business prospects on a global scale.