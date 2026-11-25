The indictment against Meng was dismissed later, but she accepted misleading banks about Huawei's business in Iran as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

The US government had blacklisted Huawei in 2019 over national security concerns.

The jury found Huawei guilty on 10 out of 12 criminal counts including money laundering, violating US sanctions, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the US.