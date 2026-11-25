Reason why CJP's Saurav Das barred from traveling abroad revealed
What's the story
Saurav Das, the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was rendered ineligible for foreign travel after alleged discrepancies were found in his passport. The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a notice on Monday evening, asking Das to explain the alleged discrepancies related to his place of birth. According to TOI, sources in the government said the mismatch in documents like aadhaar, passport, and birth certificate was flagged in inputs received over the last couple of months.
Response deadline
Das has been given 7 days to respond
This prompted the RPO to initiate a fresh verification of documents and information recorded in his passport application file.
The notice sent to Das gives him seven days to respond with supporting documents.
If he fails to do so, his passport could be impounded under Section 10(b) of the Passports Act, 1967.
The notice also advises him not to use his passport until he has filed his response.
Order
What happens if show-cause notice is issued
A government officer told TOI, "As per rules, if a show-cause notice is issued to the passport holder on why his passport should not be impounded in view of furnishing of incorrect particulars, and a reply is awaited, the respondent cannot travel abroad on that passport till the matter is disposed of."
They said Das was "well aware" that the pending RPO notice would be flagged in the immigration systems, yet he chose to go to the airport.
Document verification
Discrepancies found in multiple documents
Discrepancies were reportedly found in Das's Aadhaar card, passport and school certificate. These documents have differences with respect to his date of birth, place of birth and father's name.
The records were issued from Delhi and Puducherry, where he resides. The passport was issued to him on August 21, 2019.
Authorities can order re-verification even after issuing a passport if they receive information suggesting incorrect details were provided during the application.
Travel disruption
PIL filed against Das
In a video message, Das said he stopped at Delhi airport on Monday night, shortly before he was scheduled to fly to the UK.
"This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge...to deliver talks on the Cockroach movement," Das said.
A public interest litigation has also been filed in Madras High Court challenging alleged inconsistencies in his birth and parentage documents and questioning his citizenship.
HC
Das moves Delhi High Court
Das has since approached the Delhi High Court.
"I was stopped at immigration. No order was shown to me....I'm seeking listing of a fresh petition today. I can still make it to the United Kingdom on the 27, which is where my arrangements are," Advocate Krishnesh Bapat, appearing for Das, mentioned the matter before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma.
However, the court said that the case will be heard on Thursday.