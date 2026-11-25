Bartlett was a strong contender for his maiden Test call-up, having taken 16 wickets in two games for Queensland at the start of the Sheffield Shield season.

However, with Australia scheduled to host New Zealand for four Tests and tour India for five matches, Bartlett's injury could have dashed his hopes of a Test call-up.

If his rehabilitation goes as planned, he could be available around Australia's tour of India or aim for a mid-season return during the BBL.