Australia's Xavier Bartlett sidelined for six weeks: Here's why
What's the story
Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett is set to miss the start of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. The injury occurred while he was fielding during last week's third ODI against England in Hobart. Despite leaving the field, Bartlett returned to bowl three more overs but ended up with figures of 1/66 from seven overs.
Statement
CA's official statement on Bartlett
"Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett has undergone arthroscopic surgery to address the left knee injury he sustained in the third ODI against England," a Cricket Australia statement said.
"Bartlett is expected to require a four tos six week period of rehabilitation prior to a potential return to play in the Big Bash League."
Recovery timeline
A look at his injury timeline
Bartlett was a strong contender for his maiden Test call-up, having taken 16 wickets in two games for Queensland at the start of the Sheffield Shield season.
However, with Australia scheduled to host New Zealand for four Tests and tour India for five matches, Bartlett's injury could have dashed his hopes of a Test call-up.
If his rehabilitation goes as planned, he could be available around Australia's tour of India or aim for a mid-season return during the BBL.
Information
A look at his numbers
Bartlett has been among the emerging fast bowlers in Australia, having taken 127 wickets from 34 First-Class games at 24.01. He is also the leading wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat in the BBL.