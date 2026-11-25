The amount of loans written off by Indian banks fell by 8.2% to ₹1.44 lakh crore in FY26, down from ₹1.57 lakh crore in FY25 and ₹1.70 lakh crore in FY24, RBI data shows.

This decline indicates a moderation in the volume of bad loans being removed from bank balance sheets, even as concerns over public money recovery lent to defaulting borrowers remain unanswered.