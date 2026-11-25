Indian banks write off ₹18 trillion in bad loans
What's the story
Indian banks have written off a staggering ₹18.08 lakh crore in loans over the last decade, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The information, reported by Indian Express, was revealed in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query. The write-offs are a major part of how banks deal with bad loans, but they also raise questions about defaulters and recovery processes.
Recent trends
Write-offs fell by 8.2% in FY26
The amount of loans written off by Indian banks fell by 8.2% to ₹1.44 lakh crore in FY26, down from ₹1.57 lakh crore in FY25 and ₹1.70 lakh crore in FY24, RBI data shows.
This decline indicates a moderation in the volume of bad loans being removed from bank balance sheets, even as concerns over public money recovery lent to defaulting borrowers remain unanswered.
Long-term impact
Write-offs peaked at ₹2.39 lakh crore in FY2018-19
The massive write-offs have helped lenders lower their reported non-performing assets (NPAs), but they also highlight the scale of bad loans removed from banks' balance sheets without extinguishing the underlying liabilities of borrowers.
Write-offs peaked at ₹2.39 lakh crore in FY2018-19 and remained above ₹2 lakh crore for two more financial years before declining to ₹1.57 lakh crore in FY2024-25.
NPA dynamics
Banks' gross NPAs fell to ₹3.86 lakh crore in FY26
The decline in annual write-offs doesn't mean the problem of bad loans has been solved.
In fact, gross NPAs of banks fell to ₹3.86 lakh crore (1.73% of advances) in FY26 from ₹4.32 lakh crore last year.
This is a 63% drop from ₹10.40 lakh crore NPAs (11.18% of advances) in FY18, which was when the NPA crisis peaked in India's banking sector.
Bank performance
SBI tops list of lenders with highest write-offs
The State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, topped the list of banks with the highest cumulative write-offs.
It wrote off ₹303,160 crore over a 10-year period from FY2016-17 to FY2025-26, followed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) at ₹1,31,170 crore and Bank of Baroda at ₹114,701 crore.
Together, these five public sector lenders accounted for ₹766,093 crore in write-offs, highlighting their exposure to the bad-loan problem.