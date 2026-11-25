Late actor Hayden Panettiere left behind a $6M estate
What's the story
The late Nashville star Hayden Panettiere's estate has been valued at a staggering $6.25 million, according to new legal documents. The valuation was revealed by her ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko (50). He is seeking to have their daughter, Kaya (11), named the sole heir to her late mother's estate. The actor died at the age of 36 in August this year.
Estate details
Breakdown of the estate
The legal documents, first reported by TMZ, revealed that of the $6.25 million, Panettiere's personal property is estimated to be worth $5,108,519. The real estate associated with her estate is valued at just over $1 million.
Klitschko is reportedly seeking to have Melissa Moskal Bencivenga appointed as the administrator of the estate.
Guardianship details
Panettiere did not leave a will behind
In October, Klitschko was granted temporary guardianship of Panettiere's estate while their daughter is still a minor.
This decision came after the actor's sudden death earlier this year.
The documents also reveal that Panettiere did not leave a will behind and her permanent address is listed in West Hollywood, California.
Personal challenges
Why Panettiere gave Klitschko full custody of daughter
In the months leading up to her untimely death, Panettiere had spoken candidly about giving Klitschko full custody of their daughter in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning.
She described the decision as "the most gut-wrenching experience of my life."
The book also delved into her traumatic childbirth experience, postpartum depression, and struggles with addiction.
Investigation conclusion
Panettiere's death ruled accidental in October
The Ice Princess actor was found unresponsive in a home in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders had provided "medical assistance" upon arrival.
In October, her death was ruled accidental by the Greenville Police Department (GPD).
Sergeant Diana Munoz confirmed this ruling to PEOPLE, stating it was based on the medical examiner's determination and findings from their investigation.