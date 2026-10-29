Actor Hayden Panettiere's death ruled an accident
What's the story
The untimely demise of US actor Hayden Panettiere has been officially ruled an accident, thereby bringing a close to the local police investigation into her death. The 36-year-old Heroes and Nashville star passed away in August due to the toxic effects of fentanyl, Xanax, and other drugs in her system. The Greenville Police Department confirmed this conclusion based on a medical examiner's report from last month.
Investigation details
Police wrap up investigation
The Greenville Police Department stated that it had "concluded its investigation" into Panettiere's death.
The statement added, "Based on the Medical Examiner's determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere's death has been ruled accidental."
Reports suggest that the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) was involved in a local probe into her death as well.
However, it remains unclear if this investigation has also concluded.
Substance abuse history
Panettiere's substance abuse history
Panettiere, who had been open about her battles with substance abuse, was found unresponsive at a residence in South Carolina on August 16.
Last month, the Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that the former child star died from an accidental drug overdose, which included fentanyl - a synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths in the past five years alone.
Toxicology report
Other drugs found in her system
The coroner's office also discovered methocarbamol, a prescription muscle relaxant, and quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication used for certain mental health conditions.
Emergency services were called to the scene after Panettiere went into "cardiac arrest."
Despite attempts at resuscitation with Narcan and CPR, she was pronounced dead.
Personal details
She is survived by her daughter
Panettiere, who was born in Palisades, New York, is survived by her 11-year-old daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko.
She shared her daughter with Ukrainian former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.
The actor was also known for her roles in soap operas One Life to Live and Guiding Light during the 1990s.
Apart from acting, she was a model and singer who released several singles.