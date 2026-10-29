Liverpool edge past Chelsea on penalties in Carabao Cup
What's the story
Liverpool triumphed over Chelsea in a nail-biting penalty shootout, securing their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The match ended 1-1 in normal time, but the Reds emerged victorious 6-5 on penalties. Wesley Fofana's missed penalty in the shootout proved decisive for Chelsea. Earlier, the Blues had initially taken the lead through Morgan Rogers's goal from the penalty spot in the 40th minute. However, Cody Gakpo equalized for Liverpool with a penalty of his own.
Penalty details
A look at the penalty shootout
Liverpool's penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea wasn't without its share of drama.
Fofana, who had earlier conceded a penalty for handball, missed his spot kick after Giorgi Mamardashvili denied Chelsea debutant Emmanuel Emegha.
Valentin Barco also failed to convert his spot kick, hitting the post instead.
Ryan Gravenberch was denied by Mike Penders while Kostas Tsimikas shot over the bar, prolonging an already tense shoot-out before Fofana's miss sealed Chelsea's fate.
Upcoming match
Liverpool's 5th consecutive win across all competitions
Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
The victory over Chelsea marks Liverpool's fifth consecutive win across all competitions.
However, it is a second straight defeat for Chelsea after their Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
The match also saw Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix suffer an apparent hamstring injury in the first half.
MCI
Manchester City also need penalties to overcome Brighton
Carabao Cup holders Manchester City needed penalties to overcome Brighton and book their spot in the quarter-finals.
City battled from behind to draw the game 2-2 at the Etihad.
Enzo Maresca's side managed to score four of their five penalties to win the deciding shoot-out 4-3.
Rayan Cherki struck the winner as goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli denied both Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk.
Information
Draw for the Carabao Cup quarters
Carabao Cup quarters: Fleetwood Town vs Everton/Newcastle, Manchester City vs Bradford, Crystal Palace vs Sunderland, Liverpool vs Bournemouth.