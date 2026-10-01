Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar 'did not chase' his India comeback

In the post-match press conference, Bhuvneshwar said he didn't have a grand plan for his return to the Indian team.

He added, "For four years, whatever was coming in front of me - tournaments, challenges, whatever - about cricket, about fitness, whatever else, I kept doing it."

The 36-year-old also acknowledged the role IPL played in his return. He credited his last two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for paving the way back into contention.