Mitchell Starc reaches landmark with his 20th Test fifer: Stats

Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman showed positive intent after Australia elected to field. The two added 158 runs before Nathan Lyon dismissed Ackerman post-lunch.

SA were suddenly down to 216/4 in 51.1 overs. David Bedingham, who came in at No. 3, showed some promise with a half-century.

Bedingham became Starc's first victim of the innings. The Aussie pacer dismissed Wiaan Mulder in the over, bringing SA down to 232/6.