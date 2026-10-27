Mitchell Starc reaches landmark with his 20th Test fifer: Stats
What's the story
Australian seamer Mitchell Starc rocked the South African middle order on Day 1 of the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town. The left-arm seamer struck late in the day, triggering SA's collapse. The Proteas, who were 158/0 at one stage, perished for 329 at stumps. Starc finished with 6/72, recording his 20th fifer in the format. Here are the key stats.
Proceedings
Starc's hostile spell from second new ball
Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman showed positive intent after Australia elected to field. The two added 158 runs before Nathan Lyon dismissed Ackerman post-lunch.
SA were suddenly down to 216/4 in 51.1 overs. David Bedingham, who came in at No. 3, showed some promise with a half-century.
Bedingham became Starc's first victim of the innings. The Aussie pacer dismissed Wiaan Mulder in the over, bringing SA down to 232/6.
Spell
Starc's magic with second new ball
Evading a collapse, Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen lifted SA up with a 95-run stand.
Meanwhile, Starc's magic began when Australia took the second new ball. He dismissed Rickelton (42) and Jansen (52) in the same over.
In his very next over, the speedster removed Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada to wrap up the innings. He bagged figures of 16.3-2-72-6.
Landmark
Sixth Australian with this feat
According to Cricinfo, Starc became the sixth Australian to take 20 fifers in Test cricket, joining Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Lyon, Dennis Lillee, and Clarrie Grimmett.
The Aussie pacer also has four match hauls of 10 wickets.
Starc now has 457 wickets from 110 Tests at an average of 26. This was his ninth Test fifer away from home (the opposition's home).
Information
Starc against SA
According to Cricinfo, Starc also recorded his career-best innings figures against South Africa in Tests. He has raced to 59 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 26.71 against the Proteas.