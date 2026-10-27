Newlands Test: David Bedingham, Marco Jansen slam half-centuries for SA

Markram and Ackerman showed positive intent in the first session with an unbroken stand.

However, SA were suddenly down to 216/4 in 51.1 overs post-lunch.

Bedingham, who came in at No. 3, showed some promise with a half-century. After his dismissal, Jansen added a 95-run stand with Ryan Rickelton.

Mitchell Starc then dismissed Jansen and Rickelton in the same over.