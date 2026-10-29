Ranking 5 greatest strikers in football history 

Ronaldo Nazario combined explosive acceleration, exceptional close control and devastating finishing in a way few defenders could handle.

The Brazilian superstar overcame serious knee injuries to return to the highest level, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup and claiming the Golden Boot with eight goals.

He won two World Cup honors with Brazil.

He remains a two-time Ballon d'Or winner. He scored 62 international goals and at club level won laurels with Real Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter.