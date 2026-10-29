Ranking 5 greatest strikers in football history
What's the story
Football has produced extraordinary goalscorers, but only a select few have redefined what it means to lead the attack. From ruthless penalty-box finishers to forwards capable of deciding the biggest matches, these legends left lasting marks on the sport. Ranking them involves more than counting goals; their influence, consistency, achievements and ability to deliver under pressure all deserve consideration. Here we present a list of the greatest strikers.
#1
Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)
Ronaldo Nazario combined explosive acceleration, exceptional close control and devastating finishing in a way few defenders could handle.
The Brazilian superstar overcame serious knee injuries to return to the highest level, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup and claiming the Golden Boot with eight goals.
He won two World Cup honors with Brazil.
He remains a two-time Ballon d'Or winner. He scored 62 international goals and at club level won laurels with Real Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter.
#2
Gerd Muller (Germany)
Gerd Muller perfected the art of scoring from seemingly impossible positions.
The German striker relied on anticipation, balance and lightning-fast reactions rather than elaborate dribbling, making him exceptionally difficult to contain inside the penalty area.
He scored the winning goal in the 1974 FIFA World Cup final and starred for Bayern Munich during their rise to European dominance.
Muller won the 1970 Ballon d'Or. He scored 68 goals for Germany and 565 for Bayern Munich.
He remains a World Cup and Euro winner.
#3
Marco van Basten (Netherlands)
Marco van Basten was the complete striker, combining elegant technique, aerial strength and clinical finishing with both feet.
A three-time Ballon d'Or winner, he won the 1988 European Championship with the Netherlands and lifted the European Cup twice with AC Milan.
His spectacular volley in the Euro 1988 final remains iconic.
Sadly, persistent ankle injuries forced his retirement at just 28, cutting short a remarkable career.
#4
Romario (Brazil)
Romario was a master of penalty-box finishing, combining sharp movement, explosive acceleration and exceptional composure in front of goal.
The Brazilian striker won the 1994 FIFA World Cup and received the tournament's Golden Ball for his outstanding performances.
His ability to find space in crowded defences made him a nightmare for opponents.
He scored 55 goals for Brazil and won two Copa America titles.
At club level, he enjoyed plenty of success as well.
#5
Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)
Ferenc Puskas was a devastating striker renowned for his powerful left foot, exceptional technique and extraordinary goalscoring consistency.
He captained Hungary's legendary team of the 1950s before starring for Real Madrid, winning three European Cups.
Puskas scored four goals in the 1960 European Cup final.
He scored 84 goals for Hungary and was a World Cup runner-up in 1954. He bagged the Golden Ball award.
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Other notable mentions
Poland and former Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski was a massive figure. Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez also deserves a place for his brilliance. England's Harry Kane can also be considered a top striker. He won the Ballon d'Or award in 2026.