Sachin Tendulkar vs Ricky Ponting: Decoding their stats
What's the story
Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting stand among cricket's greatest batters, having shaped the game through remarkable consistency, match-winning performances and extraordinary longevity. While Tendulkar became synonymous with record-breaking run accumulation, Ponting built his reputation through aggressive strokeplay and success on the biggest stages. Comparing their statistics across Tests and ODIs offers a fascinating perspective on two legends. Here's more.
Tests
Tendulkar dominated the runs chart and centuries in Tests
Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in Test cricket.
In 200 matches (329 innings), the Master Blaster smashed a whopping 15,921 runs at 53.78. Tendulkar also boasts of the most number of centuries (51) besides hitting 68 fifties (2nd-highest).
Ponting is the 3rd-highest scorer in Tests. He scored 13,378 runs from 168 games (287 innings) at 51.85.
He owns the joint 2nd-most tons (41) besides slamming 62 fifties.
Double hundreds
Both players smashed six double hundreds
Tendulkar managed to record a total of six double centuries with a best score of 248* versus Bangladesh in Dhaka, 2004.
Notably, his next best score was an unbeaten 241 versus Australia in Sydney, 2004.
Ponting also slammed six double hundreds.
He slammed his first three double hundreds in the year 2003, including his career-best 257 versus India.
He went on to smash three more double tons.
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Tendulkar vs Australia and Ponting vs India (Tests)
Versus the Aussies, Tendulkar scored 3,630 runs from 39 games (74 innings). He averaged 55 (100s: 11, 50s: 16), as per Cricinfo. Meanwhile, Ponting amassed 2,555 runs versus India from 29 matches (51 innings) at 54.36. He hit 8 tons and 12 fifties. 3 of his tons were double hundreds.
ODIs
Tendulkar dominated ODI stats
Tendulkar is the top scorer with 18,426 runs from 463 ODI matches (452 innings) at 44.83. He clocked a total of 49 hundreds and 96 fifties.
Meanwhile, Ponting made a mark as well. From 375 matches (365 innings), he smashed 13,704 runs at 42.03.
He clocked 30 tons and 82 fifties.
Tendulkar hammered one double-hundred whereas Ponting's best score was 164.
World Cup
ODI World Cup: Ponting the serial winner
When it comes to the ICC Cricket World Cup, Tendulkar played 45 matches (highest) and scored a tally of 2,278 runs at 56.95 (highest).
His 21 fifty-plus scores remain the highest. Tendulkar managed 6 tons and 15 fifties.
He won the 2011 World Cup with India.
From 46 games, Ponting scored 1,743 runs at 45.86. He slammed 5 tons and six fifties.
Ponting won 3 ODI World Cups as a player and captain for Australia.