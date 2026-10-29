Sachin Tendulkar vs Ricky Ponting: Decoding their stats

Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

In 200 matches (329 innings), the Master Blaster smashed a whopping 15,921 runs at 53.78. Tendulkar also boasts of the most number of centuries (51) besides hitting 68 fifties (2nd-highest).

Ponting is the 3rd-highest scorer in Tests. He scored 13,378 runs from 168 games (287 innings) at 51.85.

He owns the joint 2nd-most tons (41) besides slamming 62 fifties.