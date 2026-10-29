Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany discharged from hospital

Max Eberl, Bayern's board member for sports, updated on Kompany's health status. He said, "Given the circumstances, he's doing well."

Eberl confirmed that the coach was discharged from the hospital today. However, no specific timeline has been given for his return to coaching duties.

In his absence, English assistant coach Aaron Danks has taken over and led a successful 3-1 victory against Freiburg on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bayern have also just won 6-1 in the 2nd round of DFB-Pokal versus Magdeburg.