Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany discharged from hospital
What's the story
Bayern Munich's head coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from the hospital and is said to be "doing well" after collapsing at the club's training ground. The 40-year-old was rushed to the hospital last Friday after falling ill while watching the club's second team train. The cause of his illness was identified as meningeal irritation, an inflammation of the protective membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
Recovery update
Max Eberl updates on Kompany's health
Max Eberl, Bayern's board member for sports, updated on Kompany's health status. He said, "Given the circumstances, he's doing well."
Eberl confirmed that the coach was discharged from the hospital today. However, no specific timeline has been given for his return to coaching duties.
In his absence, English assistant coach Aaron Danks has taken over and led a successful 3-1 victory against Freiburg on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Bayern have also just won 6-1 in the 2nd round of DFB-Pokal versus Magdeburg.
Health prognosis
What is the exact issue with Kompany?
Eberl had said, "It's a meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. He will now rest and take medication."
He expressed confidence in Kompany's return to the touchline, saying he would be back at 100% very soon.
Before his collapse, the Belgian coach had been battling a virus which made him miss some team training sessions.
Kompany
Kompany was hospitalized after collapsing during training
On October 23, Kompany was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground.
The Belgian coach had been suffering from a viral infection lately and missed his team's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal.
However, he was fit enough to manage his team during the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
In an official statement, Bayern Munich confirmed the incident: "Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs."
Recovery
Kompany will takes weeks to recover after collapsing
Last Saturday, it came to light that the Belgian will take weeks to recover.
"Vinnie will be given all the time he needs. We're not starting to put together any timeframes," said Bayern Munich's director of sport Eberl, as per BBC Sport.
"We need to firstly figure out what it is and then we'll discuss calmly what the recovery time is to be. We won't be talking about days, but weeks. We need to all be clear on that."