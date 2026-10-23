Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany hospitalized after collapsing during training
What's the story
Bayern Munich's head coach, Vincent Kompany, was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground on Friday. The Belgian coach had been suffering from a viral infection lately and missed his team's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal. However, he was fit enough to manage his team during the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Health update
Kompany was suffering from a viral infection
Kompany had been battling a viral infection for the past week. He looked unwell during Bayern's 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday.
The club's sporting director Max Eberl said that Kompany was struggling with both the virus and a hip injury.
In an official statement, Bayern Munich confirmed the incident: "Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs."
Coaching duties
Here is more about the incident
The club further added that "the first-team coach had been watching the second team's session."
They also said that Kompany would be "thoroughly examined in the hospital and remain in medical care."
During his absence, his coaching staff will take over training and match operations.
Bayern Munich are set to face Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
Unbeaten Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga standings on goal difference.
Twitter Post
Medical care!
Vincent Kompany under medical care— FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 23, 2026
Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday. The first-team head coach was watching the second string’s session. Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital… pic.twitter.com/YSwoCFu77H