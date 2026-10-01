ODI Tri-Series, Dasun Shanaka hammers match-winning 97 versus England: Stats

Sri Lanka's chase got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 24/2.

However, Avishka Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake shared an impressive 166-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shanaka joined Rathnayake when Sri Lanka were 190/3. He added a 133-run stand off 79 balls alongside Rathnayake.

Another 40 runs were added with Janith Liyanage for the 5th wicket. Liam Dawson dismissed Shanaka in the 44th over.