ODI Tri-Series, Dasun Shanaka hammers match-winning 97 versus England: Stats
What's the story
In a historic feat, Sri Lanka pulled off the second-highest successful chase in ODI history by chasing down England's mammoth total of 429/4 with just one ball to spare. The thrilling two-wicket victory came at the Rawalpindi tri-series match. Despite England captain Harry Brook scoring an unprecedented double century (202 off 116 balls), Sri Lanka prevailed. Dasun Shanaka was solid for Sri Lanka, scoring 97 runs while batting at number 5. Here's more.
Knock
Shanaka shines for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's chase got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 24/2.
However, Avishka Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake shared an impressive 166-run partnership for the third wicket.
Shanaka joined Rathnayake when Sri Lanka were 190/3. He added a 133-run stand off 79 balls alongside Rathnayake.
Another 40 runs were added with Janith Liyanage for the 5th wicket. Liam Dawson dismissed Shanaka in the 44th over.
Runs
Shanaka clocks his 5th ODI fifty; attains these feats
Shanaka's 97 came off 50 balls. He smoked 8 sixes and six fours.
From 73 matches (65 innings), Shanaka has amassed 1,424 runs at 23.73. He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 2).
In 13 ODIs against England, Shanaka has scored 369 runs at 36.9. He smashed his 2nd ODI fifty against England.
Meanwhile, Shanaka also surpassed 3,500 runs in List A cricket. From 181 games (153 innings), he has 3,508 runs at 26.98.
He recorded his 12th fifty (100s: 3).
Shanaka also surpassed 150 sixes in the format (157).