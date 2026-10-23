'Target is on our back': Bavuma on being WTC champions

"Sometimes as a team we forget that the target is on our back and everyone wants to have a go at us. Everyone wants us to show our mettle as the current world champions, and everything that we do is under the microscope," Bavuma said at the post-match press conference.

He stressed that their performance in Durban was a reminder of this pressure, but also what it means to face strong opposition.

"Our performance in Durban was a realisation of that, but also a realisation of what it means coming up against super strong opposition."