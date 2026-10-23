'Target is on our back': Bavuma on being WTC champions
What's the story
South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma has acknowledged the intense scrutiny that comes with being ICC World Test Championship winners. His comments came after their performance against Australia in the 3-match series, where they lost the first match but made a strong comeback in the second. The series has highlighted both the pressure of being champions and South Africa's commitment to Test cricket.
Pressure acknowledged
Everyone wants to have a go at us, says Bavuma
"Sometimes as a team we forget that the target is on our back and everyone wants to have a go at us. Everyone wants us to show our mettle as the current world champions, and everything that we do is under the microscope," Bavuma said at the post-match press conference.
He stressed that their performance in Durban was a reminder of this pressure, but also what it means to face strong opposition.
"Our performance in Durban was a realisation of that, but also a realisation of what it means coming up against super strong opposition."
Team dynamics
The return of spearhead Kagiso Rabada
The South African team made some changes to their top seven, leaving out players who were key to their World Test Championship (WTC) success.
However, the return of Kagiso Rabada, their pace spearhead recovering from a hamstring injury, was a major boost.
Bavuma said Rabada adds "massive value" as he takes on the responsibility and pressure of leading the attack.
Leadership impact
Rabada's leadership and other key players
Bavuma praised Rabada for his leadership skills, saying "when he's on the field, he assumes that responsibility and pressure of leading the attack."
He added that Rabada's presence allows other players to focus on their roles.
The captain also highlighted the contributions of Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder in the first and second innings, respectively, crediting them as a leader does.
Aggressive strategy
A shift in approach for South Africa
Bavuma admitted there was a shift in their approach at St George's Park, saying "part of it is being aggressive in situations."
He stressed this aggression should be toward playing for the team and being ruthless.
The captain also acknowledged certain individuals within the team enjoy a bit of banter with opponents but they are allowed to do so within rules.
Personal growth
Focusing on personal performance and mental adjustments
Bavuma stressed the importance of personal performance, saying "when you're there alone in your room, you can't kind of lie to yourself."
He spoke about analyzing his batting innings from a technical and mental perspective.
The captain also emphasized adjusting the mentality that led to South Africa's heavy defeat in Durban, knowing they are much better than that performance.
Win
South Africa earn innings win over Australia in 2nd Test
Australia's hopes of securing a draw in the second Test against South Africa were dashed in the 3rd session on Day 5.
Australia's Scott Boland fought valiantly with an unbeaten 40 at tea on Day 5. However, after his dismissal, the hosts thwarted Australia.
The match was delayed until noon due to morning rain, which washed out the first session.
Australia failed to avoid an innings defeat, managing 295 in their 2nd outing.