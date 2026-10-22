South Africa earn innings win over Australia in 2nd Test
What's the story
Australia's hopes of securing a draw in the second Test against South Africa were dashed in the 3rd session on Day 5. Australia's Scott Boland fought valiantly with an unbeaten 40 at tea on Day 5. However, after his dismissal, the hosts thwarted Australia. The match was delayed until noon due to morning rain, which washed out the first session. Australia failed to avoid an innings defeat, managing 295 in their 2nd outing. Here's more.
3rd innings
How did Australia fare in the match's 3rd innings?
Travis Head scored a century off 151 balls, his first against South Africa and second overseas in Tests.
He was dismissed by Wiaan Mulder, who broke through Australia's defense after a solid 59-run partnership with Boland.
The nightwatchman showed great defensive technique and even played some impressive drives. He managed 40 off 166 balls.
After Head's dismissal, Alex Carey (37) showed some resistance.
Steve Smith, who batted at No. 7 for the first time since 2014 due to neck issues, struggled against Mulder's bouncers. He was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.
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Rabada and Mulder leads SA's charge with the ball
Rabada was the pick of the Proteas bowlers in Australia's 295. He picked 4/77 from from 23 overs. Mulder picked 3 scalps from his 21 overs (3/64). Simon Harmer managed 2/93 from 39 overs whereas Marco Jansen managed 1/34 from 17.1 overs.
99
Australia fold for 99 in their 1st outing
Australia were bowled out for 99 in their 1st outing with the bat, having faced 42.3 overs.
Smith (28) was the pick of the Aussie batters. For the hosts, Jansen shone with a fifer.
He clocked 5/33 from 11 overs.
Meanwhile, Rabada shone with figures worth 2/33 from 12 overs.
Mulder also made his presence felt with 2/14 from 9.3 overs.
Anrich Nortje bagged 1/5 from 3.3 overs before his injury.
SA
Bavuma helps South Africa score 425/9d in the 1st innings
South Africa rode on Temba Bavuma's 179 in the 1st innings to score 425/9d.
Notably, South Africa were 92/5 and 110/6 at one stage before Bavuma added stands worth 132 and 183 respectively.
Jansen scored a 100-ball 85 for his side whereas Harmer managed 82 off 157 balls.
For Australia, Mitchell Starc clocked 3/39 from 24.1 overs.
Boland managed 5/81 from 29 overs.
Bavuma
Bavuma hammers his maiden ton against the Aussies
Bavuma slammed 18 fours and a six for his 179 off 334 balls.
His previous best score in Tests was 172.
This was his maiden ton against the Aussies as he also owns five fifties.
As per Cricinfo, Bavuma raced to 768 runs from 11 matches against Australia at 45.17.
Overall in the longest format for South Africa, Bavuma now owns 3,993 runs at an average of 38.76 from 68 games. This was his fifth ton (26 fifties).
Harmer
Simon Harmer scripts history with 82 vs Australia
Harmer scored a brilliant 82 - his maiden half-century in Tests.
However, his 82 is now the highest individual score for SA while batting at nine or lower versus Australia in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
The veteran's maiden 50-plus score in the format took him to 390 runs across 16 Tests at 21.66.
Overall, in First-Class cricket, the 37-year-old raced to 7,252 runs at 24-plus (50s: 37, 100s: 2).
Record
SA's highest eighth-wicket stand in Tests
The 183-run stand between Bavuma and Harmer came off 277 balls, frustrating the Australian bowlers.
The stand is now the highest eighth-wicket partnership for South Africa in Tests, breaking Neil McKenzie and Shaun Pollock's previous record of 150 runs.
Bavuma and Harmer also recorded the second-highest partnership against the Aussies for the eighth wicket or lower.
Jansen
Jansen rescues SA with 85 versus Australia
Jansen thwarted the visitors with a knock of 85 from 100 balls - the second-highest individual score for SA while batting at eight or lower versus Australia in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
He hit nine sixes and three fours during his stay.
Playing his 23rd Test, Jansen raced to 770 runs at 25.66. This was his fifth Test fifty and a second one against the Aussies across six innings.
Starc
Starc becomes first left-arm bowler with 450 Test wickets
Australian talisman Starc entered record books by becoming the 1st left-arm bowler to complete 450 wickets in Test cricket history. The ace pacer unlocked this special milestone on Day 3.
Starc entered the game, needing two scalps to reach this landmark. He raced to a staggering 451 scalps from 109 Test matches at an average of 26.18.
Shane Warne (708), Nathan Lyon (573), and Glenn McGrath (563) are the only Aussie bowlers with more Test wickets than Starc.
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Fastest to the milestone
In terms of balls bowled, Starc is the quickest to complete 450 Test wickets (20,577). As per Cricbuzz, the veteran bettered McGrath's tally of 23,474 deliveries. Meanwhile, Lyon and Starc are the only active bowlers with 450-plus Test wickets.
Boland
Scott Boland becomes second-oldest Australian pacer with Test fifer
Boland etched his name in the record books by becoming the second-oldest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul for Australia in a Test match.
At the start of the Gqeberha Test, Boland was 37 years and 190 days old.
He completed his five-wicket haul at the age of 37 years and 192 days.
The record for being the oldest pacer to take a five-wicket haul in a Test for Australia is held by Frank Laver, who was 39 years and 231 days old, when he achieved this feat against England in Manchester on July 26, 1909.
Numbers
Boland's third fifer in Tests
In his 20th Test match, Boland has already claimed 87 wickets at an average of 18.44, as per Cricinfo.
His current average is the best for any bowler in the last 70 years (minimum 50 wickets).
The one against SA was his third Test five-wicket haul, as he also owns as many four-fers.
This was also his maiden fifer away from home.
In First-Class cricket, the veteran has completed 484 wickets at 22-plus (5W: 14).
Jansen bowling
Jansen takes Test fifer against Australia
Jansen raced to his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
His tally also includes 5 four-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Jansen, who managed six scalps in this match, is closing in on 100 wickets, having reached 99.
In 23 Tests, the left-arm seamer averages under 21 (20.8).
Jansen also bagged his best Test innings figures against Australia. He owns 18 scalps and averages 27.05.
Smith
Smith becomes ninth Australian with this Test record
Smith completed 1,000 runs against South Africa in Test cricket, becoming the ninth Australian to do so.
The batting talisman reached this milestone on Day 4 of the second Test at Gqeberha's St George's Park. Smith entered the game, requiring just 15 runs to reach this feat.
Playing his 15th Test against the Proteas team, Smith raced past 1,000 runs (1,016) at an average of 40.64. He has hit two tons and five fifties.
11,000
11,000 runs in Test cricket
Smith also became the third Australian to complete 11,000 runs in Test cricket.
With this achievement, Smith joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs) and Allan Border (11,174 runs) as the only Australian batters to score over 11,000 runs in Tests.
Overall, he is the 12th player overall to reach this milestone.
Smith's Test career spans 127 matches, where he has scored a whopping 11,003 runs with the help of 37 centuries and 45 half-centuries.
Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne surpasses 1,500 runs in away matches
Marnus Labuschagne managed 14 and 39 in this contest.
He now owns 4,857 runs from 67 matches (121 innings) at 43.36.
Meanwhile, he went past 1,500 runs in away matches (home of opposition). From 24 matches, he owns 1,520 runs at 37.07. He has smashed 2 tons and 8 fifties.
Head
Travis Head shines with 13th century
Head scored 121 off 190 balls (15 fours).
He completed his 13th Test ton. His tally also includes 20 half-centuries.
The Aussie opener now has 4,808 runs from 69 Tests at an average of 42.92. This was also his maiden Test century away from home (the opposition's home).
Against the Proteas, Head now has 388 runs from six Tests, including a ton and 3 half-centuries.
Numbers
Head achieves these feats
According to Cricbuzz, Head scored the first century by an Australian while following on since David Boon's unbeaten 184 against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1988.
This was also the first century by an Australian against South Africa in the third or fourth innings of a Test since David Warner's 145 in Cape Town in 2014.
Rabada
16th four-fer for Rabada in Tests
Rabada finished with six scalps in this encounter, including a four-fer.
He now owns 346 scalps at 21.97. He recorded his 16th four-fer in Tests.
Versus the Aussies, Rabada has bagged 64 scalps from 12 matches at 21.1.
Meanwhile, Rabada also completed 200 wickets on home soil. From 38 matches, he has picked 204 scalps at 20.02.
Overall in First-Class cricket, Rabada has bagged 421 scalps at 22.60. He clocked his 19th four-fer.
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Mulder makes his presence felt
Mulder finished with 5 scalps in this match. He now owns 47 wickets at 24.63. Overall in FC cricket, he has amassed 244 scalps at 25.80.
Records
Massive records for the Proteas
As per Cricbuzz, South Africa claimed their 4th victory by an innings.
Innings victories for SA vs AUS
By inns & 129 runs, Durban, 1970
By inns & 20 runs, Cape Town, 2009
By inns & 80 runs, Hobart, 2016
By inns & 31 runs, Gqeberha, 2026*
Meanwhile, South Africa also won their 3rd encounter against Australia while enforcing follow-on.
SA when enforcing the follow-on vs AUS
Draw at Johannesburg, 1902
Won at Durban, 1967
Won at Durban, 1970
Won at Gqeberha, 2026*