South Africa earn innings win over Australia in 2nd Test

Travis Head scored a century off 151 balls, his first against South Africa and second overseas in Tests.

He was dismissed by Wiaan Mulder, who broke through Australia's defense after a solid 59-run partnership with Boland.

The nightwatchman showed great defensive technique and even played some impressive drives. He managed 40 off 166 balls.

After Head's dismissal, Alex Carey (37) showed some resistance.

Steve Smith, who batted at No. 7 for the first time since 2014 due to neck issues, struggled against Mulder's bouncers. He was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.