Steve Smith becomes third Australian with 11,000 Test runs: Stats
What's the story
Batting talisman Steve Smith has become the third Australian to complete 11,000 runs in Test cricket. The veteran unlocked this special feat on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at Gqeberha's St George's Park. Smith entered the game, needing 28 runs to reach this landmark. During the course, Smith also went past 1,000 Test runs versus SA. Here are the key stats.
Stats
Smith joins these names
With this achievement, Smith now joins the likes of Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs) and Allan Border (11,174 runs) as the only Australian batters to score over 11,000 runs in Tests.
Overall, he is the 12th player overall to reach this milestone.
Smith's Test career spans 127 matches, where he has scored a whopping 11,000-plus with the help of 37 centuries and 45 half-centuries.
Batting prowess
Second-highest average among 10,000-run batters
Smith's batting average of 55-plus is second only to Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (57.40) among batters with over 10,000 Test runs.
The only active player ahead of him in terms of runs scored is England's Joe Root (14,278).
According to Cricinfo, Smith has scored 5,458 runs in home Tests at 59.32.
He also has over 5,000 runs in away Tests (opposition's home ground) at a healthy average of 53-plus.
Smith's remaining 508 runs have come in neutral games at 42.33.
Smith vs SA
1,000 Test runs vs SA
With his 15th run in the game, Smith also went past 1,000 Test runs against the Proteas.
Across 15 matches against them, Smith has raced to 1,000-plus runs at an average of 42-plus
He has hit two tons and five fifties.
Over 480 of his runs have come across eight Tests in the rainbow nation at 38-plus (50s: 2, 100: 1).