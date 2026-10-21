Steve Smith becomes third Australian with 11,000 Test runs: Stats

With this achievement, Smith now joins the likes of Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs) and Allan Border (11,174 runs) as the only Australian batters to score over 11,000 runs in Tests.

Overall, he is the 12th player overall to reach this milestone.

Smith's Test career spans 127 matches, where he has scored a whopping 11,000-plus with the help of 37 centuries and 45 half-centuries.