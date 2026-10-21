Steve Smith becomes ninth Australian with this Test record
What's the story
Veteran batter Steve Smith has completed 1,000 runs against South Africa in Test cricket, becoming the ninth Australian to do so. The batting talisman reached this milestone on Day 4 of the second Test at Gqeberha's St George's Park. Smith entered the game, requiring just 15 runs to reach this feat. Here we look at the key stats.
Smith vs SA
Dissecting Smith's stats versus the Proteas
Playing his 15th Test against the Proteas team, Smith has raced past 1,000 runs at an average of 43-plus.
He has hit two tons and five fifties against this team, as per Cricinfo.
In Australia, he has 443 runs from six matches at 49.22.
Over 480 of his runs have come across eight Tests in the rainbow nation at 38-plus.
In one neutral match, he scored 79 runs.
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Smith joins these veterans
As mentioned, Smith is the ninth Australian to complete 1,000 Test runs against SA. He joined the likes of Ricky Ponting, Neil Harvey, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, David Warner, Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh, and Michael Hussey.
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11,000 Test runs loading
Smith is also closing in on 11,000 runs in Test cricket. The star batter's career spans 127 matches, where he has scored his runs with the help of 37 centuries and 45 half-centuries.