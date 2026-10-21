Steve Smith becomes ninth Australian with this Test record

Playing his 15th Test against the Proteas team, Smith has raced past 1,000 runs at an average of 43-plus.

He has hit two tons and five fifties against this team, as per Cricinfo.

In Australia, he has 443 runs from six matches at 49.22.

Over 480 of his runs have come across eight Tests in the rainbow nation at 38-plus.

In one neutral match, he scored 79 runs.