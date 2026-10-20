Gqeberha Test: Simon Harmer scripts history with 82 vs Australia 

Bavuma scored a brilliant 179 runs off 334 balls, while Harmer chipped in with an impressive knock of 82 runs from 157 balls.

The duo's 183-run partnership came after South Africa was struggling at 242/7.

Their efforts helped the team post a strong first-innings total of 425/9d against Australia.

Harmer looked unfazed against the star-studded Aussie attack, hammering 10 fours and a six.

Bavuma had also added 132 runs with Marco Jansen (85) when the hosts were reduced to 110/6.