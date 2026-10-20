Gqeberha Test: Simon Harmer scripts history with 82 vs Australia
What's the story
Mostly known for his off-spin brilliance, South Africa's Simon Harmer made his bat talk in the ongoing second Test against Australia at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Batting at nine, Harmer scored a brilliant 82 - his maiden half-century in Tests. Alongside his skipper, Temba Bavuma, he added over 180 runs to take his side past 400. Here we look at Harmer's knock and stats.
Match update
Partnership comes after South Africa was struggling at 242/7
Bavuma scored a brilliant 179 runs off 334 balls, while Harmer chipped in with an impressive knock of 82 runs from 157 balls.
The duo's 183-run partnership came after South Africa was struggling at 242/7.
Their efforts helped the team post a strong first-innings total of 425/9d against Australia.
Harmer looked unfazed against the star-studded Aussie attack, hammering 10 fours and a six.
Bavuma had also added 132 runs with Marco Jansen (85) when the hosts were reduced to 110/6.
Record-breaking stand
SA's highest eighth-wicket stand in Tests
The 183-run stand between Bavuma and Harmer came off 277 balls, frustrating the Australian bowlers.
The stand is now the highest eighth-wicket partnership for South Africa in Tests, breaking Neil McKenzie and Shaun Pollock's previous record of 150 runs.
Bavuma and Harmer also recorded the second-highest partnership against the Aussies for the eighth wicket or lower.
Near miss
Harmer falls just short of his maiden Test century
Harmer fell just short of his maiden Test century, which would have made him the third No. 9 batter to score a Test century for South Africa.
However, his 82 is now the highest individual score for SA while batting at nine or lower versus Australia in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
The veteran's maiden 50-plus score in the format has taken him to 390 runs across 16 Tests at 21.66. The tally includes 71 scalps at 23.88.
Overall, in First-Class cricket, the 37-year-old has raced to 7,252 runs at 24-plus (50s: 37, 100s: 2).