Temba Bavuma hammers his maiden Test hundred vs Australia: Stats 

Bavuma also found great support in Simon Harmer, who made a brilliant half-century while batting at nine.

The duo added over 160 runs to take their team past 400.

As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of South Africa recording two 100-plus stands for the seventh wicket or lower in a Test innings.

Overall, Bavuma and Harmer became the third pair to add 160-plus runs against the Aussies for the eighth wicket or lower.