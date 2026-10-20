Temba Bavuma hammers his maiden Test hundred vs Australia: Stats
What's the story
South African captain Temba Bavuma has raced to his fifth hundred in Test cricket. Alongside Marco Jansen, he staged a brilliant comeback for his team on the third day of the ongoing second Test match against Australia in Gqeberha. The duo added a rapid century stand, which helped South Africa recover from a precarious position of 110/6. Here are the key stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Bavuma
Scott Boland's brilliance with the red cherry meant SA were 97/5 after two truncated days of play.
Bavuma, however, negated the Aussie bowlers well and started Day 3 unbeaten at 41*.
After Wiaan Mulder departed for 13, Bavuma finally found a potent partner in Jansen.
The duo added 132 runs before Jansen departed for 85. Meanwhile, the skipper continued to bat well and completed his hundred.
Feat
Another century stand with Harmer
Bavuma also found great support in Simon Harmer, who made a brilliant half-century while batting at nine.
The duo added over 160 runs to take their team past 400.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of South Africa recording two 100-plus stands for the seventh wicket or lower in a Test innings.
Overall, Bavuma and Harmer became the third pair to add 160-plus runs against the Aussies for the eighth wicket or lower.