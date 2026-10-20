Gqeberha Test: Marco Jansen rescues SA with 85 versus Australia
What's the story
A stunning knock from Marco Jansen led South Africa's fightback against Australia in the ongoing second Test at Gqeberha's St George's Park. Batting at eight, the all-rounder scored runs all over the park en route to his 85 off 100 balls. Alongside his skipper, Temba Bavuma, Jansen showcased great resilience on the third day of play, taking on Australia's bowling attack. Their 132-run partnership has been key in keeping South Africa firmly in contention for the match.
Match strategy
Jansen goes on the attack right away
SA were reeling at 110/6 on a tricky Gqeberha pitch when Jansen arrived to join Bavuma.
Despite the challenging circumstances, Jansen showed his flair with his attacking shots.
While Bavuma continued to play cautiously at one end, Jansen found boundaries for fun.
The South African duo successfully negotiated the early challenges and took the team's score past 200.
Jansen, who looked set for his maiden Test ton, became Scott Boland's fifth victim.
Stats
Jansen's second fifty versus Australia
Marco Jansen thwarted the visitors with a knock of 85 from 100 balls - the second-highest individual score for SA while batting at eight or lower versus Australia in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
He hit nine sixes and three fours during his stay.
Playing his 23rd Test, Jansen has raced to 770 runs at 25.66. This was his fifth Test fifty and a second one against the Aussies across six innings.
Information
Jansen also owns 93 Test wickets
Jansen is also one of the finest Test bowlers going around. He currently owns 93 scalps in Tests at 21.43. The left-arm pacer owns four five-wicket hauls in this format.