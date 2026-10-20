Gqeberha Test: Marco Jansen rescues SA with 85 versus Australia

Marco Jansen thwarted the visitors with a knock of 85 from 100 balls - the second-highest individual score for SA while batting at eight or lower versus Australia in Tests, as per Cricinfo.

He hit nine sixes and three fours during his stay.

Playing his 23rd Test, Jansen has raced to 770 runs at 25.66. This was his fifth Test fifty and a second one against the Aussies across six innings.