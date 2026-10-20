Scott Boland becomes second-oldest Australian pacer with Test fifer: Stats
What's the story
Scott Boland has etched his name in the record books by becoming the second-oldest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul for Australia in a Test match. The feat was achieved during the ongoing second Test against South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Boland, who replaced Nathan Lyon in Australia's playing XI for this match, achieved his five-wicket haul by dismissing Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the game.
Match details
A stellar spell from Boland
Boland put up a stellar show in the ongoing game.
He picked up two wickets on each of the first two days, which were affected by rain.
His brilliance had reduced the hosts to 97/5.
However, Temba Bavuma's 179 headlined their recovery as South Africa declared at 425/9 while batting first.
Boland finished his spell with 5/81 in 27 overs, which also included seven maidens.
Age factor
Boland only behind Laver
At the start of the Gqeberha Test, Boland was 37 years and 190 days old.
He completed his five-wicket haul at the age of 37 years and 192 days.
The record for being the oldest pacer to take a five-wicket haul in a Test for Australia is held by Frank Laver, who was 39 years and 231 days old, when he achieved this feat against England in Manchester on July 26, 1909.
Stats
Boland's third fifer in Tests
In his 20th Test match, Boland has already claimed 87 wickets at an average of 18.44, as per Cricinfo.
His current average is the best for any bowler in the last 70 years (minimum 50 wickets).
The one against SA was his third Test five-wicket haul, as he also owns as many four-fers.
This was also his maiden fifer away from home.
In First-Class cricket, the veteran has completed 484 wickets at 22-plus (5W: 14).