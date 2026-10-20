Scott Boland becomes second-oldest Australian pacer with Test fifer: Stats 

Boland put up a stellar show in the ongoing game.

He picked up two wickets on each of the first two days, which were affected by rain.

His brilliance had reduced the hosts to 97/5.

However, Temba Bavuma's 179 headlined their recovery as South Africa declared at 425/9 while batting first.

Boland finished his spell with 5/81 in 27 overs, which also included seven maidens.