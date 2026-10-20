Mitchell Starc becomes first left-arm bowler with 450 Test wickets 

Starc entered the game, needing two scalps to reach this landmark.

He has now raced to a staggering 450 scalps from 109 Test matches at an average of around 26, as per Cricinfo.

While Starc strikes every 45 balls in Tests (approximately), no other bowler in the 450-wicket club has a sub-50 strike rate.

Shane Warne (708), Nathan Lyon (573), and Glenn McGrath (563) are the only Aussie bowlers with more Test wickets than Starc.