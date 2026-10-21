After scoring 85, Marco Jansen takes Test fifer against Australia

Coming out to bat in tough conditions, Australia lost Nic Maddinson for a duck. Jansen then dismissed nightwatchman Scott Boland and Travis Head in quick succession.

While Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith showed some resistance, the visitors were down to 65/6.

Jansen removed Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, and Beau Webster to complete his fifer. Australia perished for 99, receiving the follow-on.