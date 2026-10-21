After scoring 85, Marco Jansen takes Test fifer against Australia
What's the story
After shining with the bat, South Africa speedster Marco Jansen ran through the Australian batting line-up in the 2nd Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha. While the Proteas recovered from a collapse and declared at 425/9, pacers rocked the visitors on Day 4. Janse was the pick of them, taking 5/33 in 11 overs. This was his fifth five-wicket haul in the format.
Spell
Jansen rocks the Aussie middle order
Coming out to bat in tough conditions, Australia lost Nic Maddinson for a duck. Jansen then dismissed nightwatchman Scott Boland and Travis Head in quick succession.
While Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith showed some resistance, the visitors were down to 65/6.
Jansen removed Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, and Beau Webster to complete his fifer. Australia perished for 99, receiving the follow-on.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Jansen raced to his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His tally also includes 5 four-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Jansen is closing in on 100 wickets, having reached 98 after the first innings. In 23 Tests, the left-arm seamer averages under 21.
Jansen also bagged his best Test innings figures against Australia.
Information
Pivotal knock in first innings
In the first innings, Jansen scored a vital 85 off 100 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes) at No. 8. This was part of his match-defining 132-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored a ton. SA were 110/6 when Jansen came in.