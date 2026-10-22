Gqeberha Test: Australia's Travis Head shines with 13th century
By Parth Dhall
Oct 22, 2026 04:15 pm
What's the story
Travis Head rescued Australia from an early collapse on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Head made a mark after Australia perished for 99 in response to SA's 425/9d in the first innings. With the visitors following on, the star opener kept the Proteas bowlers at bay. He completed his ton on the fifth morning.
Knock
How Head rescued Australia
With a significant deficit, Head lost his opening partner, Nic Maddinson, in the third over. He added 92 runs with Marnus Labuschagne thereafter.
While Head held his fort, Australia were four down in the 48th over. The visitors resumed at 156/4 on Day 5, with Head reaching his ton after a delayed start due to rain.
He touched the mark off 151 deliveries.