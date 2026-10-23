ODI Tri-Series, Janith Liyanage slams 27-ball 61* versus England: Stats
What's the story
In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Sri Lanka pulled off the second-highest successful chase in One Day International (ODI) history. The team chased down England's mammoth total of 429/4 with just one ball to spare, winning by two wickets in a thrilling tri-series match at Rawalpindi. This is now Sri Lanka's highest successful chase in ODIs, surpassing their previous best of 322 against India at The Oval in 2017. Here's more.
Knock
Liyanage shines for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 27-ball 61
Sri Lanka managed to pull off the historic chase with contributions from Pavan Rathnayake (130 off 106), Avishka Fernando (97 off 83), and Dasun Shanaka (97 off 50).
Janith Liyanage sealed the victory with an unbeaten knock of 61 runs from just 27 balls.
Liyanage came in when Sri Lanka were 323/4. He added 40 runs alongside Shanaka and another 43 with Sahan Arachchige.
Liyanage competed a 21-ball fifty and then helped his side win with a ball to spare.
Runs
Sri Lanka pull off record chase
Liyanage slammed 7 fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 61* off 27 balls.
He recorded his 2nd successive ODI fifty of the ongoing tournament, scoring 60 versus Pakistan in his side's 1st clash.
In 41 matches (35 innings), he has amassed 1,201 runs at 44.81. He recorded his 9th ODI fifty (100s: 1).
In 7 matches versus England, Liyanage owns 196 runs at 32.66 (50s: 1).