ODI Tri-Series, Janith Liyanage slams 27-ball 61* versus England: Stats

Sri Lanka managed to pull off the historic chase with contributions from Pavan Rathnayake (130 off 106), Avishka Fernando (97 off 83), and Dasun Shanaka (97 off 50).

Janith Liyanage sealed the victory with an unbeaten knock of 61 runs from just 27 balls.

Liyanage came in when Sri Lanka were 323/4. He added 40 runs alongside Shanaka and another 43 with Sahan Arachchige.

Liyanage competed a 21-ball fifty and then helped his side win with a ball to spare.