Pavan Rathnayake hammers his 2nd ODI hundred versus England: Stats

Sri Lanka's chase got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 24/2.

However, Avishka Fernando and Rathnayake steadied the innings with a 166-run partnership for the third wicket off just 137 balls.

After Avishka's dismissal, Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka added 133 runs for the 4th wicket.

Sam Curran dismissed centurion Rathnayake with Sri Lanka being 323/4 in the 41st over.