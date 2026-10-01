Pavan Rathnayake hammers his 2nd ODI hundred versus England: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka pulled off a historic win against England in a tri-series match at Rawalpindi. The island nation chased down a mammoth target of 430 runs with just one ball to spare, registering the second-highest successful chase in ODI history. This is also Sri Lanka's highest successful chase in ODIs. The victory came despite England captain Harry Brook scoring the fastest double century in ODIs (202 off 116 balls). For Sri Lanka, Pavan Rathnayake scored 130 and was brilliant.
Knock
Rathnayake adds two massive stands
Sri Lanka's chase got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 24/2.
However, Avishka Fernando and Rathnayake steadied the innings with a 166-run partnership for the third wicket off just 137 balls.
After Avishka's dismissal, Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka added 133 runs for the 4th wicket.
Sam Curran dismissed centurion Rathnayake with Sri Lanka being 323/4 in the 41st over.
Runs
2nd ODI hundred with both of them coming against England
Rathnayake ended up scoring 130 runs off 106 balls. He smashed 15 fours and 3 sixes.
He has now raced to a tally of 506 runs from 11 ODIs at 50.6.
He clocked his 2nd hundred (50s: 1). In Sri Lanka's previous match against Pakistan in this series, he scored 79.
Rathnayake is now the sixth Sri Lankan batter to smash multiple ODI hundreds against England.
From 7 matches, he owns 371 runs at 53 versus England (100s: 2).
Information
8th hundred in List A cricket
Rathnayake slammed his 8th hundred overall in List A cricket, as per Cricinfo. From 99 matches, he has 3,374 runs at 47.52. Besides 8 tons, he also owns 16 fifties. He has surpassed 100 sixes in List A cricket (101).