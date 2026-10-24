Vincent Kompany will takes weeks to recover after collapsing: Details
What's the story
Vincent Kompany, the head coach of Bayern Munich, was rushed to a hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground. The incident occurred on Friday when he was watching a session of the second team. He is now said to be in a stable condition and will undergo a thorough examination in hospital while remaining under medical care. On Saturday, it has come to light that the Belgian will take weeks to recover. Here's more.
Club statement
Bayern Munich issued a statement on the incident
In light of the incident, Bayern Munich issued a statement saying, "Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs."
The club added that "for the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations."
This comes as a precautionary measure while Kompany receives necessary medical attention.
Words
'We won't be talking about days, but weeks'
"Vinnie will be given all the time he needs. We're not starting to put together any timeframes," said Bayern Munich's director of sport Max Eberl on Saturday, as per BBC Sport.
"We need to firstly figure out what it is and then we'll discuss calmly what the recovery time is to be. We won't be talking about days, but weeks. We need to all be clear on that."
Health update
Kompany has been unwell recently
Kompany has been battling a viral infection lately, which kept him from attending his side's pre-match presser ahead of the midweek Champions League game against Arsenal.
However, he was well enough to take his place in the dugout for the 2-2 draw against the Gunners on Wednesday.
Bayern Munich are set to face Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
Unbeaten Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga standings on goal difference.