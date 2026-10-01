IPL stars who could be released despite their reputation
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is set to be held on December 16. As teams prepare for the mini-auction, several established names could face uncertain futures because of inconsistent returns, expensive contracts or changing squad requirements. Any release would be a calculated decision as teams seek more consistency and value. Here we look at players who could be released despite their reputation.
#1
Cameron Green — Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a record-breaking ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025.
Green's reputation as a dynamic all-rounder made sense. However, he didn't bowl as much KKR would have liked.
Green was also inconsistent with the bat.
He managed 322 runs from 14 innings and picked 7 scalps.
#2
Nicholas Pooran — Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran's explosive batting makes him one of the most dangerous players in T20 cricket when he finds his rhythm.
His capacity to accelerate an innings and change a match within a few overs gives him considerable value.
However, Pooran had a dismal IPL 2026 season, scoring 234 runs from 14 matches at 18 (SR: 127.86).
Lucknow Super Giants may look elsewhere.
#3
Shimron Hetmyer — Rajasthan Royals
Shimron Hetmyer has established himself as a powerful middle-order batter capable of finishing innings under pressure.
His left-handed hitting provides Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a useful tactical option, particularly during the closing overs.
Hetmyer has had a couple of poor seasons under his belt. Last season, he managed 78 runs from 7 innings.
RR could free up funds and space to get someone else.