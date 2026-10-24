Unforgettable KL Rahul performances across formats for Team India
What's the story
KL Rahul has showcased his versatility through memorable performances in Test cricket, One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. From absorbing pressure in challenging conditions to producing breathtaking strokeplay, the Indian batter has demonstrated that he can adapt his approach to different demands. Rahul, who is a mainstay as an opener in Tests and a middle order batter in ODIs, isn't part of India's T20I set-up. However, we look at his top performances across formats.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Rahul has solid numbers for India across formats.
In 70 Tests (122 innings), he owns 4,288 runs. He averages 36.64 (100s: 12, 50s: 21).
In 101 ODIs (91 innings), the versatile Rahul has amassed 3,541 runs at 51.31 (100s: 9, 50s: 20).
Rahul, who was once India's key ace in T20Is, managed 2,265 runs from 72 matches at 37.75.
He hammered 2 tons and 22 fifties.
#1
ODI: 97* vs Australia, 2023 World Cup
Rahul produced a defining innings in India's opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia in Chennai.
Chasing 200, India were in deep trouble at 2/3 after losing three early wickets.
Rahul joined Virat Kohli to rebuild the innings, showing remarkable composure against Australia's formidable bowling attack.
His unbeaten 97 off 115 balls, alongside Kohli's 85, helped India recover and secure a six-wicket victory.
#2
T20I: 110* off 51 balls vs West Indies, 2016
Rahul announced his extraordinary potential in the shortest format with a stunning unbeaten century against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.
Facing a powerful Caribbean attack, he smashed 110 off just 51 deliveries, striking 12 fours and five sixes at a strike rate exceeding 215.
Although India narrowly lost the high-scoring contest, Rahul's performance remains one of the most memorable individual displays of his T20I career.
#3
Test: 129 vs England at Lord's, 2021
Rahul delivered a masterclass in patience and technique during India's second Test against England at Lord's in August 2021.
Opening the innings under overcast conditions, he negotiated the movement of the English seamers and built a commanding 126-run partnership with Rohit Sharma.
Rahul eventually scored 129 from 250 balls, striking 12 fours and a six.
His century helped India score 364 in the 1st innings and eventually the visitors won the match.