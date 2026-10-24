Unforgettable KL Rahul performances across formats for Team India

Rahul announced his extraordinary potential in the shortest format with a stunning unbeaten century against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.

Facing a powerful Caribbean attack, he smashed 110 off just 51 deliveries, striking 12 fours and five sixes at a strike rate exceeding 215.

Although India narrowly lost the high-scoring contest, Rahul's performance remains one of the most memorable individual displays of his T20I career.