A look at KL Rahul's memorable ODI knocks under pressure

India's ODI World Cup 2023 opening match was off to an excellent start as they bowled out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs.

On a difficult Chennai track, the Aussies responded by destroying India's top order. The hosts were down to 2/3 in 1.6 overs.

However, Rahul joined forces with Virat Kohli, soaking in all the pressure.

He returned unbeaten on 97 (115), sealing India's six-wicket win.