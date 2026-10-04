A look at KL Rahul's memorable ODI knocks under pressure
What's the story
KL Rahul once again showed his presence as India's crisis man, this time in the third and final ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh. With India down to 4/2 and then 141/3, Rahul mattered when the going got tough. His unbeaten 129 (87) powered the hosts to 351/7 in 50 overs. Although India lost, Rahul's masterclass was a delight. Check out his memorable ODI knocks under pressure.
#1
97* vs Australia, CWC 2023, Chennai
India's ODI World Cup 2023 opening match was off to an excellent start as they bowled out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs.
On a difficult Chennai track, the Aussies responded by destroying India's top order. The hosts were down to 2/3 in 1.6 overs.
However, Rahul joined forces with Virat Kohli, soaking in all the pressure.
He returned unbeaten on 97 (115), sealing India's six-wicket win.
#2
75* vs Australia, Mumbai, 2023
Earlier that year, India had a similar challenge against Australia at home.
In the 1st ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the hosts slumped to 39/4 while chasing 189.
While Rahul steadied the ship, Hardik Pandya's dismissal left India reeling at 83/5.
Rahul then paired up with Ravindra Jadeja, taking India to the finish line. He slammed a 91-ball 75* (7 fours and 1 six).
India won by five wickets (with 61 balls remaining).
#3
112 vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, 2020
India were in a spot of bother against New Zealand in the Mount Maunganui ODI in 2020.
Putting India in to bat, the Kiwi seamers broke the Rohit Sharma-less top order.
With Virat Kohli dismissed and India down to 62/3, Rahul showed his class. He added 100 runs with Shreyas Iyer before taking India to a competitive total.
Rahul scored a run-a-ball 112 (9 fours and 2 sixes).