Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran slams his 12th fifty in ODIs: Stats

Zadran's 70* had four fours and a six. He now owns a tally of 2,304 runs from 49 ODIs at 51.2.

He recorded his 12th fifty (100s: 7).

Versus Zimbabwe, Zadran has smashed 294 runs from 5 ODIs at 98. He owns 2 fifties and a hundred, as per Cricinfo.

1,962 of Zadran's ODI runs have come in Asia. He averages 50.3 from 42 ODIs in Asia with 5 tons and 11 fifties.