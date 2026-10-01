Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran slams his 12th fifty in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan won the ODI Tri-Nation Seriestrophy, defeating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the final match played at Sharjah. The Afghan team bowled out Zimbabwe for just 169 runs in 43.3 overs before chasing down the target comfortably in 34.3 overs. Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten knock of 70 helped Afghanistan seal their victory with Hashmatullah Shahidi hitting the winning boundary in the 35th over.
Knock
AFG ride on Zadran's brilliance
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran shared 68 runs for the opening wicket.
After Gurbaz got out, Sediqullah Atal also perished quickly, leaving Zimbabwe at 80/2.
Rahmat Shah and Zadran added 82 runs for the 3rd wicket.
Shah scored a valuable 63-ball 43.
Shahidi and Zadran then completed the chase. Zadran was unbeaten on a score of 70 off 96 balls.
Numbers
A look at Zadran's ODI numbers
Zadran's 70* had four fours and a six. He now owns a tally of 2,304 runs from 49 ODIs at 51.2.
He recorded his 12th fifty (100s: 7).
Versus Zimbabwe, Zadran has smashed 294 runs from 5 ODIs at 98. He owns 2 fifties and a hundred, as per Cricinfo.
1,962 of Zadran's ODI runs have come in Asia. He averages 50.3 from 42 ODIs in Asia with 5 tons and 11 fifties.