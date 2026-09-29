Why Hayden Panettiere's ex is seeking guardianship of actor's estate
What's the story
Wladimir Klitschko, former professional boxer and ex-fiancé of late actor Hayden Panettiere, has filed a petition for temporary guardianship of her estate. The request was made on September 24 and is intended to benefit their daughter, Kaya, who is the sole beneficiary of Panettiere's estate. This legal move comes amid an ongoing investigation into Panettiere's sudden death last month at the age of 36.
Legal details
'Immediate action' needed, says Klitschko
In his petition, per People, Klitschko stressed that the decision should be made "immediately" as it would give him "the necessary standing to file Hayden's Probate Petition and the power to nominate a proposed Administrator of Hayden's Estate."
He expressed concerns that without immediate action, there is a high chance of property belonging to Panettiere's estate being lost or damaged before a personal representative can be appointed.
Estate protection
Concerns over potential misappropriation of assets
Klitschko also raised concerns that an individual may continue to misappropriate property belonging to Panettiere's estate.
He stated, "It is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden's Estate."
The petition further reveals that before her death, Panettiere had hired a security service for her home due to documented concerns about unauthorized access.
Property retention
Klitschko requests to retain Los Angeles property
Klitschko also requested to retain the Los Angeles property after the investigation is complete.
He claimed that certain personal items, including jewelry, have "disappeared or remain unaccounted for," with some in the possession of law enforcement.
The court documents further state that there is currently no personal representative to safeguard Panettiere's estate interests.
Tribute
Klitschko paid tribute to Panettiere after her death
Following Panettiere's tragic passing, Klitschko paid an emotional tribute on social media. He described her as "an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya."
"Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief," he wrote.
"The announcement of Hayden's tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon."
After finding "toxic effects of fentanyl" in her system, the Heroes star's demise was ruled an accident by the coroner's office.