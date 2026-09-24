Late Hayden Panettiere's parents fighting over her earrings?
What's the story
Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, the parents of late actor Hayden Panettiere, are embroiled in a dispute over her jewelry, reported Page Six. The Greenville County coroner's report revealed that the Bring It On: All or Nothing star was wearing "stud type earrings" when she died. These were subsequently removed from her body during the autopsy examination and have now become a point of contention between her parents.
Property dispute
Both parents wanted the jewelry sent to different addresses
The coroner's report stated that the jewelry was logged into the property and evidence section after being removed from Panettiere's body.
One parent wanted the earrings sent to their address in North Carolina, while the other requested them to be mailed to California.
The report added, "Both parties were informed that until they could reach an agreement regarding the decedent's personal effects that they would not be released."
Body release
Panettiere's body was ready to be released after the autopsy
The coroner's report also stated that Panettiere's parents were "informed" that her body was ready to be released to a mortuary or funeral home of their choice.
The report noted, "This Senior Deputy contacted [redacted] and [redacted] to inform them that the autopsy has been completed and results are pending at this time."
Death and memorial
Panettiere died of an accidental overdose in August
Panettiere, 36, was found unresponsive in an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.
Her cause of death was recently confirmed to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine.
The coroner ruled her death accidental.
A memorial service for the Heroes actor was held in Malibu over the weekend with several Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton and Ruby Rose in attendance.