Hayden Panettiere's death ruled an accident

Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, and Remember the Titans, was found unresponsive at a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment on August 16.

Her ex-partner, Brian Hickerson, alongside his brother Zack Hickerson, were in the apartment at the time of Panettiere's death.

Emergency responders performed advanced cardiac life support for over 40 minutes before she was pronounced dead.

The Greenville Police Department later confirmed that no "foul play" was suspected in her death.