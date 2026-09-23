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Home / News / Entertainment News / Hayden Panettiere's death ruled an accident
Hayden Panettiere's death ruled an accident
Hayden Panettiere's cause of death confirmed

Hayden Panettiere's death ruled an accident

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 23, 2026
11:36 am
What's the story

The untimely demise of actor Hayden Panettiere (36) has been attributed to the "toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine," the Greenville County Coroner's Office revealed to Variety. The office also confirmed that there were "no signs of trauma" contributing to her death. They added, "The manner of death has been ruled accident."

Incident timeline

Panettiere was found unresponsive in Greenville

Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, and Remember the Titans, was found unresponsive at a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment on August 16.

Her ex-partner, Brian Hickerson, alongside his brother Zack Hickerson, were in the apartment at the time of Panettiere's death.

Emergency responders performed advanced cardiac life support for over 40 minutes before she was pronounced dead.

The Greenville Police Department later confirmed that no "foul play" was suspected in her death.

Career journey

Panettiere took a hiatus in 2016

Panettiere has been candid about her struggles with alcohol and drugs, stepping back from the industry in 2016 before returning in 2023 with Scream VI.

In May this year, she released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, candidly detailing those struggles and the toll of growing up in Hollywood.

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