Hayden Panettiere's death ruled an accident
What's the story
The untimely demise of actor Hayden Panettiere (36) has been attributed to the "toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine," the Greenville County Coroner's Office revealed to Variety. The office also confirmed that there were "no signs of trauma" contributing to her death. They added, "The manner of death has been ruled accident."
Incident timeline
Panettiere was found unresponsive in Greenville
Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, and Remember the Titans, was found unresponsive at a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment on August 16.
Her ex-partner, Brian Hickerson, alongside his brother Zack Hickerson, were in the apartment at the time of Panettiere's death.
Emergency responders performed advanced cardiac life support for over 40 minutes before she was pronounced dead.
The Greenville Police Department later confirmed that no "foul play" was suspected in her death.
Career journey
Panettiere took a hiatus in 2016
Panettiere has been candid about her struggles with alcohol and drugs, stepping back from the industry in 2016 before returning in 2023 with Scream VI.
In May this year, she released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, candidly detailing those struggles and the toll of growing up in Hollywood.